F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 drivers finally take to the track for the first time in their 2025 cars this week, as fans get their first chance to see real on-track action since December 8 in Abu Dhabi.
All 10 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries at a glitzy launch event in London last week, but teams didn't necessarily reveal the technical changes to their cars on the night.
Testing in Bahrain will also give fans a look at a host of drivers in new seats, with six drivers beginning their debut full-time seasons in the sport, and Lewis Hamilton taking to the track in his Ferrari SF-25.
Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman have technically competed in enough races to no longer officially be rookies, but Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan are all under the two-race threshold as they enter 2025.
They'll start things off bright and early, with all the details for those wanting to watch below.
F1 pre-season testing: Session start times.
The first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7am (GMT).
Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.
|City
|Session start time
|Local time
|10am
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|7am
|Central European Time (CET)
|8am
|Eastern Standard Time (ET)
|2am
|Central Standard Time (CT)
|1am
|Pacific Standard Time (PT)
|11pm (Tuesday)
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|6pm
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|5:30pm
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3pm
|Mexico (CST)
|1am
|Japan (JST)
|4pm
|South Africa (SAST)
|9am
|Egypt (EET)
|9am
|China (CST)
|3pm
|India (IST)
|12:30pm
|Brazil (BRT)
|4am
|Singapore (SGT)
|3pm
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10am
|Turkey (EEST)
|10am
How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV
Today's coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN+
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|France
|Canal+, Canal+ Sport
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Canada
|TSN+
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Japan
|Fuji TV
F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.
