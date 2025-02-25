close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 drivers finally take to the track for the first time in their 2025 cars this week, as fans get their first chance to see real on-track action since December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

All 10 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries at a glitzy launch event in London last week, but teams didn't necessarily reveal the technical changes to their cars on the night.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Cullen in stunning reunion as SECRET team details officially revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star exits role in BOMBSHELL announcement

Testing in Bahrain will also give fans a look at a host of drivers in new seats, with six drivers beginning their debut full-time seasons in the sport, and Lewis Hamilton taking to the track in his Ferrari SF-25.

Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman have technically competed in enough races to no longer officially be rookies, but Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan are all under the two-race threshold as they enter 2025.

They'll start things off bright and early, with all the details for those wanting to watch below.

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

The season officially launched last week at the O2 Arena

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

F1 pre-season testing: Session start times.

The first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7am (GMT).

Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.

City Session start time
Local time 10am
United Kingdom (GMT) 7am
Central European Time (CET) 8am
Eastern Standard Time (ET) 2am
Central Standard Time (CT) 1am
Pacific Standard Time (PT) 11pm (Tuesday)
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6pm
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30pm
Perth, AU (AWST) 3pm
Mexico (CST) 1am
Japan (JST) 4pm
South Africa (SAST) 9am
Egypt (EET) 9am
China (CST) 3pm
India (IST) 12:30pm
Brazil (BRT) 4am
Singapore (SGT) 3pm
Saudi Arabia (AST) 10am
Turkey (EEST) 10am

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Today's coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

24101 votes

READ MORE: FIA issue Verstappen and Horner BOOING statement

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Bahrain Abu Dhabi London
Haas F1 team issue 2025 MANDATE ahead of pre-season testing
Latest F1 News

Haas F1 team issue 2025 MANDATE ahead of pre-season testing

  • Today 10:57
Lewis Hamilton set for SENSATIONAL Angela Cullen reunion at Bahrain pre-season testing
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton set for SENSATIONAL Angela Cullen reunion at Bahrain pre-season testing

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 EXIT plans after Ferrari world title

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Cullen in stunning reunion as SECRET team details officially revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 star exits role in BOMBSHELL announcement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

Red Bull debut reveals NEW look for Verstappen ahead of pre-season testing

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Testing 2025

F1 testing 2025 weather forecast - latest from Bahrain

  • Today 14:19
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x