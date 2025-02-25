F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 drivers finally take to the track for the first time in their 2025 cars this week, as fans get their first chance to see real on-track action since December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

All 10 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries at a glitzy launch event in London last week, but teams didn't necessarily reveal the technical changes to their cars on the night.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Cullen in stunning reunion as SECRET team details officially revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star exits role in BOMBSHELL announcement

Testing in Bahrain will also give fans a look at a host of drivers in new seats, with six drivers beginning their debut full-time seasons in the sport, and Lewis Hamilton taking to the track in his Ferrari SF-25.

Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman have technically competed in enough races to no longer officially be rookies, but Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan are all under the two-race threshold as they enter 2025.

They'll start things off bright and early, with all the details for those wanting to watch below.

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

The season officially launched last week at the O2 Arena

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

F1 pre-season testing: Session start times.

The first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7am (GMT).

Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.

City Session start time Local time 10am United Kingdom (GMT) 7am Central European Time (CET) 8am Eastern Standard Time (ET) 2am Central Standard Time (CT) 1am Pacific Standard Time (PT) 11pm (Tuesday) Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6pm Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30pm Perth, AU (AWST) 3pm Mexico (CST) 1am Japan (JST) 4pm South Africa (SAST) 9am Egypt (EET) 9am China (CST) 3pm India (IST) 12:30pm Brazil (BRT) 4am Singapore (SGT) 3pm Saudi Arabia (AST) 10am Turkey (EEST) 10am

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Today's coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.