close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his confusion at the FIA’s latest rule change on the use of flexible wings by Formula 1 teams.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star exits role in BOMBSHELL announcement

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has announced that they are leaving their role within the team, just weeks before the start of the new season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 drivers finally take to the track for the first time in their 2025 cars TODAY, as fans get their first chance to see real on-track action since December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 EXIT plans after Ferrari world title

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on the idea of leaving Formula 1 for good, if he finally catches his white whale and secures a record eighth world drivers' title.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

The long wait is nearly over for the 2025 F1 season to get underway, but first all 20 drivers will take to the track for pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Christian Horner
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Cullen in stunning reunion as SECRET team details officially revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Cullen in stunning reunion as SECRET team details officially revealed

  • Yesterday 19:11
Red Bull chief Christian Horner BAFFLED over new FIA rules
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Christian Horner BAFFLED over new FIA rules

  • Yesterday 08:27

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

  • 26 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Potential Ricciardo F1 return given UPDATE as axed Red Bull star reveals Horner talks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet reveals 'Big Sister' gift as Verstappen baby excitement ramps up

  • Yesterday 22:57
Cadillac

Cadillac chief gives CRYPTIC driver update as Ricciardo return proposed

  • Yesterday 21:59
F1 News & Gossip

Axed Red Bull star reveals talks over shock F1 RETURN

  • Yesterday 20:55
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 EXIT plans after Ferrari world title

  • Yesterday 19:56
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x