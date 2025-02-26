F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his confusion at the FIA’s latest rule change on the use of flexible wings by Formula 1 teams.

Red Bull F1 star exits role in BOMBSHELL announcement

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has announced that they are leaving their role within the team, just weeks before the start of the new season.

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 drivers finally take to the track for the first time in their 2025 cars TODAY, as fans get their first chance to see real on-track action since December 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 EXIT plans after Ferrari world title

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on the idea of leaving Formula 1 for good, if he finally catches his white whale and secures a record eighth world drivers' title.

F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

The long wait is nearly over for the 2025 F1 season to get underway, but first all 20 drivers will take to the track for pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28.

