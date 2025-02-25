Red Bull chief Christian Horner BAFFLED over new FIA rules

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his confusion at the FIA’s latest rule change on the use of flexible wings by Formula 1 teams.

Red Bull and Ferrari revealed their concern with their rivals' use of flexi wings in 2024, which the FIA investigated from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards.

Whilst all 10 teams’ wings were deemed legal and in compliance with the regulations, the FIA have introduced stricter measures regarding flexi wings in 2025.

From the first race in Australia there will be increased rear wing tests, with the same measures also being introduced for front wings at the Spanish GP on June 1.

McLaren's flexi wing came under scrutiny in 2024

The FIA have introduced stricter measures for flexi wings in 2025

How will the FIA’s rule change impact F1 teams?

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has questioned the FIA’s decision to delay the introduction of stricter front wing tests, and revealed his confusion over the new rules.

“I think it’s good that they’ve addressed it. Obviously there’s been a change and a tidy up to the rear wing,” Horner said.

“The front wing gets changed at race nine. Why nine? I don’t know, but it is what it is. It’s the same for everyone.

“It just means that you’ve got a pre-race nine and a post-race nine set of issues to deal with, which inevitably will drive cost.”

Christian Horner reveals confusion over flexi wing clampdown

Flexi wings allow F1 teams to maximise their downforce through the corners, but also reduce drag to benefit them down the straights.

Whilst McLaren’s wing was found to be legal in 2024, they did modify their rear wings after talks with the FIA following the Singapore GP and made minor adjustments.

The Woking-based outfit secured their first constructors’ title since 1998 last year, with their improved performance leading to a third place drop in the championship for Red Bull.

