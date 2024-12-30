FIA announce OFFICIAL decision over controversial F1 changes
FIA announce OFFICIAL decision over controversial F1 changes
The FIA have announced an official decision over controversial Formula 1 changes regarding flexible front wings.
Ferrari and Red Bull initially launched a query into the flexibility of the front wings of rival teams such as Mercedes and McLaren during the 2024 season, where the sport's governing body placed monitoring cameras from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen admits DAMNING Red Bull loss as details emerge over contract decision
READ MORE: McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash
The FIA declared that there was no issue with Mercedes and McLaren’s front wings, as long as they passed flex tests, and treated the investigation as a way to inform future regulations.
Now, their official decision has been confirmed over whether they will implement these changes following the controversy surrounding these front wings in 2024.
READ MORE: Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup with stunning RETURN announcement
FIA announce flexi wing verdict for 2025
According to the FIA's head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis, the organisation will not change front wing flex tests used in F1.
"We are pretty happy with what we've seen," Tombazis said to Autosport.
"I hasten to say that it's not a question always of being happy or not.
"It's also a question of whether you feel that a meaningful test can be made.
"One of the challenges in the front wing is that, compared to other parts of the car, the front wing loading is much more varied between cars in a given location and so on.
"So most tests relate to the load of a certain direction, certain position of application, certain magnitude must not produce a [certain] deformation.
"The most successful such tests imitate as much as possible what happens in real life with loads and, on the earlier wing for example, it's reasonably successful. On the front wing, the variety between cars would make that quite difficult."
F1 AWARDS VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce OFFICIAL decision over controversial F1 changes
- 18 minutes ago
Perez tipped for racing RETURN in career lifeline
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits DAMNING Red Bull loss as details emerge over contract decision
- 2 hours ago
F1 legend gives Ricciardo update as sacked star reveals new drive - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet shows off baby bump in Verstappen holiday snaps
- Yesterday 22:59
Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit
- Yesterday 21:54