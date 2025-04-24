Schumacher reveals what Verstappen SHOULD have done after controversial penalty

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has lifted the lid on where he feels Max Verstappen went wrong after recently being handed a controversial penalty over an on-track incident.

The Dutchman's 2025 campaign has got off to a slower start than he has become accustomed to in recent years and after the first triple-header of the season, Verstappen is third in the drivers' standings.

Across the three races the 27-year-old secured mixed results, getting off to a strong start with a victory at the Japanese GP but only crossing the line P6 in Bahrain and finishing P2 at the Saudi Arabian GP last time out.

During last Sunday's main event in Jeddah, Verstappen lost the lead while serving a five-second penalty in the pits after an incident with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

The stewards gave the Red Bull star the penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, specifically by staying ahead of Piastri at the first corner. Whilst Verstappen and his F1 team strongly disagreed with the ruling, the FIA have since released a statement confirming that the penalty could have been even more severe.

Should Verstappen have been handed a stronger penalty at Saudi GP?

After Christian Horner also spoke out against the decision, F1's governing body revealed that Verstappen could have been at risk of a 10-second penalty, but mitigating circumstances reduced the punishment.

Speaking on Backstage Boxengasse, Sky Sports Germany's F1 podcast, former racer Schumacher weighed in on the issue saying: "In my eyes, and you will have to verify this with the stewards, the cutting off itself was not the biggest problem,"

"However, he took it in his stride and managed to gain at least two car lengths. He simply accelerated and took advantage of that.

"I think that was the real cause of the penalty," Schumacher declared.

"He grabbed an advantage. If he had held back a little bit, they might have sat side by side in the next corner and because of that, he might have gotten away with it."

The German racer and brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher went on to state his belief that the penalty handed to Verstappen over the incident was fair, but continued to dissect the racing incident, revealing where he think the champion went wrong.

"One thing is also very clear, Piastri did not give him any space, so it could just as easily have resulted in a crash,"

"But Verstappen simply got on the gas too early and thus the penalty is justified. If not, this becomes the norm for the future, that while Piastri simply had the better start in this case."

