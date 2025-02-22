Ricciardo to cash in on 'Alpine' move after unveiling

Daniel Ricciardo may have spent much of the winter away from the F1 landscape but he is set to win big after an 'Alpine' announcement was made.

The eight-time grand prix winner was axed from Racing Bulls in 2024, where he failed to return to the form that he displayed at Red Bull and Renault (now Alpine).

Since leaving F1, Ricciardo has been rumoured to make a racing comeback whether that is with new team Cadillac, who join in 2026, or to a rival motorsport series such as IndyCar.

However, Ricciardo himself has revealed he has no intention of returning to F1 and has focused on his interests outside of the sport since leaving.

Daniel Ricciardo's last F1 victory was at the 2021 Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo previously raced with Renault

What does Ricciardo do outside of F1?

One of Ricciardo’s main projects outside of racing is his clothing brand Enchanté, which sells high-end casual wear.

Each new drop centres itself around a different theme, from racing influences with their ‘Garage’ collection to seasonal ensembles through their 'Summer Break' release.

Ricciardo’s latest drop has tied into the winter off-season and Enchanté announced their newest Chalet collection in January, taking inspiration from the ski season and its alpine surroundings.

In their latest Instagram post, Ricciardo’s brand showed off one of the jumpers in their collection titled the ‘Alpine Stripe Crewneck’, a simple design in the pine tree colours.

Whilst Enchanté is online exclusively, Ricciardo has opened up pop-up shops since the brand emerged in 2023, most recently in New York where fans could shop his collection in real life.

Despite being sacked the weekend prior, Ricciardo's Enchanté pop-up shop still took place at the 2024 United States GP in Austin, a country where the Australian driver remains ever popular.