Verstappen plots England BOYCOTT after astonishing attack

Max Verstappen will reportedly boycott the UK after the Red Bull star was booed by the audience during Formula 1’s 2025 live launch at the O2 arena in London.

All 10 2025 liveries were unveiled during a live event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport, and the audience in the crowd were not afraid to make themselves heard.

When it was Red Bull’s turn to unveil their car, team principal Christian Horner walked onto the stage where he was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd.

The team's four-time world champion Verstappen was also booed by the audience, as his 2021 title rival Lewis Hamilton was met with thunderous cheers during his appearance with Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was booed at F1's live launch

Christian Horner was also unpopular with the crowd

Were Verstappen and Red Bull boos taken too far?

However, Verstappen’s father, Jos, has issued an angry response to his son’s on-stage attack, claiming the response from the crowd was 'unacceptable'.

Verstappen Sr took his frustration one step further and suggested that his son will boycott the next event if it takes place in England due to the response from the crowd.

"In itself I thought it was a reasonable set-up, but I thought it was embarrassing what happened there with Red Bull Racing, that Horner was booed so much," he said to RaceXpress.

"Max was booed too. Then you are there for Formula 1 to promote the sport a little bit and all. Then you are booed by the public.

Jos Verstappen was unhappy with how Red Bull were treated during F1's live launch

“I think that is unacceptable. Look, I understand it. Max is the only one who puts the English drivers under pressure and who tells it exactly how it is, but I think it is unacceptable and a real disappointment what happened there.

"No, Max doesn't feel like being booed in front of 25,000 people. He also says: If this is in England again next year, they certainly won't see me there and I completely agree with him.

"If they go on like that, what are you supposed to do there. He has to get ready to go there and then you get booed like that and I think they should take a good look at that, that doesn't belong in this sport."