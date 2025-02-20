Red Bull confirm driver change in Liam Lawson announcement

Liam Lawson has undergone a change ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season in a Red Bull announcement on social media.

The 23-year-old will have the unenviable task of going up against Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025, after replacing Sergio Perez as the champion's team-mate.

Whilst the team do not expect Lawson to beat Verstappen, Red Bull are looking to recover from their third place finish in the constructors’ championship in 2024, and the young Kiwi will be expected to help them reclaim the title this season.

The second Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen has been a tough drive for some to maintain, with the likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon making premature exits from the team for failing to match the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen is in the hunt for a fifth world title

Liam Lawson will race at Red Bull in 2025

Will Lawson maintain his Red Bull seat?

However, Red Bull may be joined by McLaren and Ferrari in the 2025 title fight, with the Woking-based outfit eager to not only hold onto their constructors' trophy, but also add another drivers' title to their name.

Alongside their 2025 car reveal, Red Bull have also unveiled their new team kit for the upcoming season, and have used their new driver to model their fresh look.

In a social media announcement, Lawson posed in his new team t-shirt whilst also displaying a change of his own, that did not go unacknowledged.

The post was cheekily captioned "new hair, new kit," and showcased Lawson’s new hairstyle, in a year in which other F1 drivers are also trialling different looks.

Alpine’s driver lineup of Gasly and Jack Doohan have opted for the shaved head combination in their 2025 team photos, a look that did not pass unremarked for the French driver during a red carpet appearance.