Christian Horner issues statement after Red Bull F1 launch nightmare

Christian Horner has released a statement on social media after his nightmare outing at the F175 live launch.

All 10 teams and 20 drivers gathered at the O2 arena in London to unveil their 2025 liveries, in an evening packed with entertainment as a nod to the 75th anniversary of the sport.

The drivers presented their challengers alongside their team principals, and when it came to Red Bull's unveiling, Horner addressed the audience alone on the stage.

However, as the team boss began to speak he was met with a chorus of boos, in a nightmare outing ahead of the 2025 season.

Christian Horner's team unveiled the RB21 in London

Christian Horner attended the F1 75 live launch with wife Geri

Horner looks ahead to 2025 season

Following F1’s live launch, Horner took to social media to issue a statement on the event, reflecting on the event and celebrating the achievement for the sport.

Horner also looked ahead to the 2025 season, where Max Verstappen will be joined by a new team-mate in Liam Lawson, who replaced Sergio Perez after a disappointing 2024 for the Mexican driver.

"That was quite the night… Congratulations F1 on a first of its kind event, that brought all of us in the sport together to celebrate 75 years," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"It was great to unveil our new driver line up and livery to all our fans around the world. We look forward to putting the RB21 through its paces in Bahrain with Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson as we near ever closer to the season opener in a few weeks."