F1 News Today: Verstappen blasts London fans as FIA take action on Horner booing

Max Verstappen will reportedly boycott the UK after the Red Bull star was booed by the audience during Formula 1’s 2025 live launch at the O2 arena in London.

FIA issue Verstappen and Horner BOOING statement after controversial London launch

The FIA have released an official statement following events surrounding Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at the F175 car launch event.

Alonso takes sly dig at Hamilton with Newey claim

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a huge blow to his Formula 1 championship chances following an Adrian Newey claim from a rival driver.

F1 faces potential threat from billionaire plotting massive takeover

Tech billionaire Jan Henric Buettner and five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen have created a new Freestyle Chess league which they believe could rival Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

Lewis Hamilton's fans have turned their backs on Mercedes after an extraordinary change was spotted from one supporter of the Formula 1 champion.

