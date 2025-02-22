Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

Lewis Hamilton's fans have turned their backs on Mercedes after an extraordinary change was spotted from one supporter of the Formula 1 champion.

Ferrari’s social media has been sent into overdrive following Hamilton’s debut with the team, with every step of the champion’s arrival documented and shared with F1 fans.

Whether that is photos of Hamilton in a red racesuit, or behind the scenes footage of the 40-year-old’s first days with the team, Ferrari’s pre-season activities have never before been shared in such extensive detail.

Hamilton took the track at Fiorano to complete his first laps in the SF-25, once again greeted by the Tifosi in full force as he adapts to his new team.

Fans cannot get enough of Lewis Hamilton in red

Ferrari unveiled their 2025 challenger at F1 75's live launch

Hamilton Mercedes fans make Ferrari switch

Meanwhile, Mercedes have been showcasing their new driver lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, looking to the future after Hamilton's shock departure.

However, it appears the team have lost some followers along the way after Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, with one fan providing a visual representation of this changed allegiance.

Gathered to watch Hamilton’s laps around Fiorano, one fan brought along an old Mercedes cap that had been dyed red and replaced the Mercedes logo with the Prancing Horse of Ferrari.

The post was captioned: “when your friend is a LH fan and he doesn’t have any Ferrari merch,” also revealing that Charles Leclerc had signed the hat.

Ferrari unveiled their 2025 livery at F1 75’s live launch at the O2 arena, where they debuted a deeper shade of red and a white stripe over the engine cover.

