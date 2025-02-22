close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

Lewis Hamilton's fans have turned their backs on Mercedes after an extraordinary change was spotted from one supporter of the Formula 1 champion.

Ferrari’s social media has been sent into overdrive following Hamilton’s debut with the team, with every step of the champion’s arrival documented and shared with F1 fans.

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner statement issued as Red Bull chief confirms EXIT clause

Whether that is photos of Hamilton in a red racesuit, or behind the scenes footage of the 40-year-old’s first days with the team, Ferrari’s pre-season activities have never before been shared in such extensive detail.

Hamilton took the track at Fiorano to complete his first laps in the SF-25, once again greeted by the Tifosi in full force as he adapts to his new team.

Fans cannot get enough of Lewis Hamilton in red
Ferrari unveiled their 2025 challenger at F1 75's live launch

Click here to get your hands on the first Ferrari hat featuring Hamilton's iconic driver number 44.

Hamilton Mercedes fans make Ferrari switch

Meanwhile, Mercedes have been showcasing their new driver lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, looking to the future after Hamilton's shock departure.

However, it appears the team have lost some followers along the way after Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, with one fan providing a visual representation of this changed allegiance.

Gathered to watch Hamilton’s laps around Fiorano, one fan brought along an old Mercedes cap that had been dyed red and replaced the Mercedes logo with the Prancing Horse of Ferrari.

The post was captioned: “when your friend is a LH fan and he doesn’t have any Ferrari merch,” also revealing that Charles Leclerc had signed the hat.

Ferrari unveiled their 2025 livery at F1 75’s live launch at the O2 arena, where they debuted a deeper shade of red and a white stripe over the engine cover.

Since then, Ferrari's 2025 merch has become available for fans to purchase including Hamilton's number 44 cap.

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the PUMA website now stock the 2025 team kit along with a stylish selection of the Scuderia's merch.

READ MORE: McLaren confirm team principal REPLACEMENT in official statement

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Tifosi Fiorano
Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes SNUB in stunning Ferrari admission
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes SNUB in stunning Ferrari admission

  • Yesterday 08:54
Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates

  • February 21, 2025 22:55

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo set to profit in 'Alpine' announcement as axed F1 star returns 'home' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton fans SNUB Mercedes in extraordinary team change

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo to cash in on 'Alpine' move after unveiling

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alonso takes sly dig at Hamilton with Newey claim

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as major F1 exit announcement made

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Stroll issues statement amid Aston Martin EXIT rumours

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x