Ferrari unveil SHOCK Hamilton F1 2025 car colour change

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari Formula 1 car has been unveiled sporting a shock colour change.

All 10 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries during F1's live launch at the O2 Arena in London, an unprecedented event for the sport.

Whilst Hamilton and Leclerc appeared momentarily distracted by a game of chess, the pair soon switched into their iconic red racesuits to accompany Fred Vasseur on stage for Ferrari's reveal.

The SF-25 finally appeared on stage with F1 fans and even Leclerc catching a glimpse of the design for the first time; however the famous scarlet livery was given a unique twist for the upcoming season.

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari has been unveiled

Ferrari unveil Hamilton and Leclerc's SF-25

Whilst the 2025 Ferrari was adopted a red colour scheme, it also featured a white stripe over the engine cover in a shock change from recent designs.

Ferrari's direction may seem new, but the design harks back to Michael Schumacher's time at the team with the white mirroring their 2003 car the F2003-GA.

Hamilton will be hoping to go one better than the Ferrari legend, and earn an eighth world title at the team Schumacher enjoyed so much F1 success.