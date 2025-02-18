Hamilton SNUBS F1 75 as Ferrari star plays CLASSIC game

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were caught snubbing the live action on stage at the F1 75 live event as the new Ferrari team-mates were intrigued by a game of chess.

As the 10 Formula 1 teams gathered to unveil their 2025 liveries, the audience were treated to an evening of entertainment from musical acts such as Brian Tyler and Machine Gun Kelly.

However, the Ferrari pair seemed to be uninterested in what was happening on the stage, as Leclerc played a classic game with Hamilton looking on.

It appeared the pair were enjoying a game of online chess, with a clip from the live launch showing Leclerc making a move on his phone.

Hamilton, who was sat next to his team-mate, looked on and was covering up his own phone, but was perhaps shielding his own chess moves from his nearest rival.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are Ferrari team-mates

How will Leclerc fare against Hamilton?

Whilst the two Ferrari team-mates engaged in a friendly game of chess during the live launch, the competition will be less light-hearted on track if they are fighting for a world title in 2025.

Leclerc and Hamilton are expected to be an evenly matched lineup at Ferrari, but the Monegasque driver may have the edge over one lap after a difficult 2024 season for Hamilton in qualifying.

The 40-year-old was beaten by George Russell in 19 sessions during his final season with Mercedes, and will be hoping his poor qualifying form does not seep into his Ferrari career.

