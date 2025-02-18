F1 News Today: Ricciardo RETURN path emerges as F1 star blasts FIA punishment
Ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been handed vital career advice over his potential comeback to the pinnacle of motorsport.
F1 star SLAMS FIA as controversial punishment issued
The FIA announced further fines for swearing in 2025, with drivers even being threatened with a race ban if they continue to use foul language in interviews or press conferences.
F1 team boss plots RETURN timeline for axed driver
A Formula 1 team principal has revealed the timeline for their hopes of a driver's return to their former team.
Verstappen and Norris ‘SWAP’ revealed by F1 champion
Max Verstappen has lifted the lid on his relationship with Lando Norris after battling with the British star for the Formula 1 world championship last season.
Lewis Hamilton reveals EMOTIONAL behind the scenes details from Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton has issued some emotional thoughts during a recent Ferrari test as behind-the-scenes footage of his move to the team has been revealed.
Wolff Mercedes release confirmed after Hamilton relationship terminated
A new release for Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has been announced after a major Lewis Hamilton relationship has officially come to an end.
