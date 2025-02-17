Lewis Hamilton reveals EMOTIONAL behind the scenes details from Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton has issued some emotional thoughts during a recent Ferrari test as behind-the-scenes footage of his move to the team has revealed.

The seven-time champion has joined the Scuderia for the 2025 season onwards, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he had claimed six of his titles with between 2014 and 2020.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Hamilton ERROR revealed as champion caught in FIA crossfire

READ MORE: Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the sport - when grand prix victories and pole positions are taken into account - and he has now joined the single most successful team in F1 history.

This pairing is a tantalising prospect, and has led to a hotly-anticipated season opener in Australia next month.

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

Lewis Hamilton has joined the Scuderia on a long-term deal

Lewis Hamilton took part in several tests with his new team in January

READ MORE: How to watch the LIVE F1 O2 car launch

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Hamilton has already conducted a series of tests with his new Ferrari team, both at their private Fiorano track, and in Barcelona alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Next up for the 40-year-old is the unique F1 75 live event on February 18, before pre-season testing takes place at the end of the month, and the 2025 F1 season finally gets underway in Melbourne on March 16.

Amid the social media hype surrounding Hamilton's move, the F1 legend's testing times are also being closely watched in comparison to Leclerc, as fans get excited about a potential championship battle between the pair.

However, Hamilton's tests around the Fiorano track as part of the testing of previous cars (TPC) programme were simply a chance for the Brit to get accustomed to the track and his new team and fans.

In behind-the-scenes footage released by his new Ferrari outfit, Hamilton revealed his excitement at getting to drive on the track for the first time, surrounded by the Tifosi.

Discussing how he ran three laps of the track, 6.2 miles, before the test, the 40-year-old said: "I’ve seen photos of this. When I was running down with the hairpin over there and I was looking back over here, I was like ‘oh my God’, it was hitting me in waves.

"It’s been such a dream to come here and have this experience. It’s amazing, I’ve got my parents here, my Dad and my two Mums, it’s been a long, long long wait.

"I feel like it’s… well it’s the first day of work but the first day of school."