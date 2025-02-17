F1 News Today: Hamilton errors revealed as Ferrari launch new car and Verstappen attacks F1 rivals
Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has admitted to the mistake that may have informed Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari over the winter.
Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut
Ferrari have unveiled a new car for the 2025 season, as Lewis Hamilton prepares for his debut with the team in Formula 1.
Verstappen delivers ASTONISHING McLaren dig after Norris controversy
Max Verstappen offered a brutal verdict on his rivals' tactics in 2024, having stormed to a fourth consecutive world championship title.
F1 team confirm shock RETURN
A familiar sight will be making a return to the Formula 1 grid after a shock announcement was made to end a quarter of a century absence.
Kelly Piquet shocked as Verstappen baby tribute paid
Kelly Piquet has been given a heartwarming 'surprise' by her friend to celebrate her pregnancy with Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.
