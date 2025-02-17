close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton errors revealed as Ferrari launch new car and Verstappen attacks F1 rivals

F1 News Today: Hamilton errors revealed as Ferrari launch new car and Verstappen attacks F1 rivals

F1 News Today: Hamilton errors revealed as Ferrari launch new car and Verstappen attacks F1 rivals

F1 News Today: Hamilton errors revealed as Ferrari launch new car and Verstappen attacks F1 rivals

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has admitted to the mistake that may have informed Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari over the winter.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

Ferrari have unveiled a new car for the 2025 season, as Lewis Hamilton prepares for his debut with the team in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen delivers ASTONISHING McLaren dig after Norris controversy

Max Verstappen offered a brutal verdict on his rivals' tactics in 2024, having stormed to a fourth consecutive world championship title.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team confirm shock RETURN

A familiar sight will be making a return to the Formula 1 grid after a shock announcement was made to end a quarter of a century absence.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet shocked as Verstappen baby tribute paid

Kelly Piquet has been given a heartwarming 'surprise' by her friend to celebrate her pregnancy with Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Toto Wolff F1 team
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as NEW Ferrari unveiled
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as NEW Ferrari unveiled

  • Yesterday 20:29
F1 News Today: McLaren expected to make HUGE driver call as Verstappen rumours swirl
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren expected to make HUGE driver call as Verstappen rumours swirl

  • February 15, 2025 16:30

Latest News

F1 2025

How to watch the LIVE F1 O2 car launch

  • 25 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton errors revealed as Ferrari launch new car and Verstappen attacks F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Red Bull mistakes feared over Ricciardo replacement as axed star plots comeback - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet shocked as Verstappen baby tribute paid

  • Yesterday 22:56
Red Bull

Red Bull MISTAKE concerns raised over Ricciardo replacement

  • Yesterday 21:59
Max Verstappen

Verstappen delivers ASTONISHING McLaren dig after Norris controversy

  • Yesterday 20:55
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x