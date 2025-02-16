Wolff admits Hamilton departure MISTAKE

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has admitted to the mistake that may have informed Lewis Hamilton’s departure from the Formula 1 team.

The seven-time world champion announced his shock switch to Ferrari in 2024, after a difficult period with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s final three seasons at Mercedes failed to place him in contention for a record-breaking eighth world title, with his final season with the team in 2024 his worst of them all.

The 40-year frequently bemoaned the performance of his W15, and emerged frustrated from most race weekends with the car unable to deliver consistently enough to fight the top three teams, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton's final season with Mercedes was difficult

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver

Should Hamilton have left Mercedes?

Hamilton finished seventh in the 2024 drivers’ standings, his lowest position ever in F1, and his need for a change of scenery evident as his career came to a close with Mercedes

In a discussion during F1 docu-series, Drive to Survive, Hamilton’s former boss Wolff apologised for sticking to a concept that did not work for Mercedes labelling it as a mistake, one that may have ultimately swayed Hamilton to Ferrari.

“Last year, the development of the car, you weren't happy with me. You know, sticking to the concept from last year, holding on to it because of the encouraging results at the end - the biggest [failure],” Wolff said.

“For me, personally, when you see the step that Aston Martin made over the winter, it shows that if we get it right with the concept of the car, the aero, and the balance, we can win a championship. But I don't want to wait until 2026 when we have the new engine regulations."