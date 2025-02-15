F1 News Today: McLaren expected to make HUGE driver call as Verstappen rumours swirl

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have often been closely matched in their battles at the world championship winning team.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner admits ‘sharper knives’ as Verstappen rumours swirl

Christian Horner has said that the 'knives were pretty sharp' in 2024, as he prepares for the 2025 Formula 1 season with his Red Bull team.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton delivers special Ferrari address in Italian

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a special address to his new Ferrari team, putting in the effort to deliver his latest message in Italian.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin announce STAR driver signing

Aston Martin have announced a contract extension for one of their star drivers, ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton fans OUTRAGED after Ferrari reveal

Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 fans have been left outraged by a social media release from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related