F1 News Today: McLaren expected to make HUGE driver call as Verstappen rumours swirl
McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have often been closely matched in their battles at the world championship winning team.
Horner admits ‘sharper knives’ as Verstappen rumours swirl
Christian Horner has said that the 'knives were pretty sharp' in 2024, as he prepares for the 2025 Formula 1 season with his Red Bull team.
Lewis Hamilton delivers special Ferrari address in Italian
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a special address to his new Ferrari team, putting in the effort to deliver his latest message in Italian.
Aston Martin announce STAR driver signing
Aston Martin have announced a contract extension for one of their star drivers, ahead of the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton fans OUTRAGED after Ferrari reveal
Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 fans have been left outraged by a social media release from the team.
F1 issues MAJOR statement over African grand prix
- 15 minutes ago
Red Bull upstaged by F1 rivals in NEW engine talks
- 1 hour ago
McLaren statement issued as car change DEADLINE revealed
- 2 hours ago
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton dealt Ferrari blow by Leclerc as racing stars CRASH on track - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:49
Lewis Hamilton fans OUTRAGED after Ferrari reveal
- Yesterday 22:57