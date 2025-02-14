Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 fans have been left outraged by a social media release from the team.

Hamilton has joined Ferrari for the 2025 season onwards, and has already made his on-track debut during a series of tests both at the team's private Fiorano track, and at the Circuit de Catalunya alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion is hoping to secure an unprecedented eighth title before his career is out, or at the very least continue to add to his record 105 F1 grand prix victories.

Much hype has been created around Hamilton's switch to the iconic red of Ferrari, with fans now eagerly anticipating his race debut for the Scuderia, scheduled to take place on March 16 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has joined the Scuderia on a long-term deal

Ferrari make merchandise howler

Since Hamilton's first picture wearing Ferrari red, which has amassed over 4.3 million likes on Instagram, the scramble of fans of the Brit trying to get Hamilton-Ferrari merch has been intense.

The team are well and truly making the most of the marketing opportunities that come from pairing the most successful driver in F1 history - when wins and pole positions are taken into account - with the most successful team in the F1 paddock.

Now, a brand-new Puma tracksuit has been teased on the team's Facebook profile, with Hamilton and Leclerc both sporting a more ruby look - similar to the classic Manchester United 1985-86 tracksuit tops - for the Maranello-based outfit.

The post is complete with a caption that hints that fans will be able to buy the new-look clothing range sported by Hamilton and Leclerc but, much to fans' dismay, the clothing items are not appearing on the official Ferrari store.

"Me: This looks cool. Website: Too bad," one user commented on Facebook, while another reported suffering the same problem: "Can’t see this jacket anywhere to buy."

On Instagram, one hopeful fan asked the Ferrari team when they might actually be releasing the jacket for people to buy: "Need the jacket Lewis is wearing! When is that available?"