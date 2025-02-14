F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move
F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move
Max Verstappen has been predicted to make a shock exit from Red Bull at the end of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star open to SHOCK 2025 team switch
A Formula 1 star has revealed that they are open to a shocking mid-season team switch, despite having only just completed the move to a new outfit for the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren make MAJOR change in 2025 release
McLaren Formula 1 team have revealed a major change ahead of the 2025 season opener.
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 star joins STELLAR line-up as racing return confirmed
An axed Formula 1 star has been confirmed for a return to the track, with his latest career move seeing him join an already stellar lineup.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin confirm release as NEW signing announced
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have confirmed a major signing ahead of the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News & Gossip
F1 star facing major EARLY replacement threat
- 34 minutes ago
F1 News Today
F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move
- 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Horner berates Wolff as legend HUMBLED in extraordinary meeting - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:06
F1 Off The Track
The ultimate last-minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for the F1 lover in your life
- Yesterday 23:28
F1 Superstars
Axed F1 star joins STELLAR line-up as racing return confirmed
- Yesterday 22:42
Latest F1 News
Horner fuels Wolff rivalry as BIZARRE exchange revealed
- Yesterday 21:58