close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move

F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move

F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move

F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move

Max Verstappen has been predicted to make a shock exit from Red Bull at the end of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star open to SHOCK 2025 team switch

A Formula 1 star has revealed that they are open to a shocking mid-season team switch, despite having only just completed the move to a new outfit for the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren make MAJOR change in 2025 release

McLaren Formula 1 team have revealed a major change ahead of the 2025 season opener.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star joins STELLAR line-up as racing return confirmed

An axed Formula 1 star has been confirmed for a return to the track, with his latest career move seeing him join an already stellar lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin confirm release as NEW signing announced

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have confirmed a major signing ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Silverstone Valtteri Bottas
Verstappen predicted to leave Red Bull in 2025 BOMBSHELL
Max Verstappen

Verstappen predicted to leave Red Bull in 2025 BOMBSHELL

  • Yesterday 18:58
F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling

  • Yesterday 15:55

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 star facing major EARLY replacement threat

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Horner berates Wolff as legend HUMBLED in extraordinary meeting - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:06
F1 Off The Track

The ultimate last-minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for the F1 lover in your life

  • Yesterday 23:28
F1 Superstars

Axed F1 star joins STELLAR line-up as racing return confirmed

  • Yesterday 22:42
Latest F1 News

Horner fuels Wolff rivalry as BIZARRE exchange revealed

  • Yesterday 21:58
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x