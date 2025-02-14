F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull EXIT bombshell as F1 star open to SHOCK move

Max Verstappen has been predicted to make a shock exit from Red Bull at the end of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

F1 star open to SHOCK 2025 team switch

A Formula 1 star has revealed that they are open to a shocking mid-season team switch, despite having only just completed the move to a new outfit for the 2025 season.

McLaren make MAJOR change in 2025 release

McLaren Formula 1 team have revealed a major change ahead of the 2025 season opener.

Axed F1 star joins STELLAR line-up as racing return confirmed

An axed Formula 1 star has been confirmed for a return to the track, with his latest career move seeing him join an already stellar lineup.

Aston Martin confirm release as NEW signing announced

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have confirmed a major signing ahead of the 2025 season.

