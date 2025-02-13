Verstappen predicted to leave Red Bull in 2025 BOMBSHELL

Max Verstappen has been predicted to make a shock exit from Red Bull at the end of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Dutchman earned his fourth consecutive title with Red Bull in 2024, despite a difficult season with the team and a championship challenge from McLaren.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling

READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm release as NEW signing announced

Regardless of Verstappen’s success with the team, this has not prevented rumours about the champion making a shock team switch before his contract expires in 2028.

Whilst Mercedes emerged as a potential destination for the champion in 2024, Verstappen has also been linked with Aston Martin, although the team have denied offering a deal to the Red Bull star.

Could we see Max Verstappen join a rival team?

Max Verstappen could become a five-time world champion in 2025

Click here to purchase the 2025 Red Bull kit ahead of what could shape up to be the most competitive season yet.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Verstappen himself has frequently stated in interviews that he is content with remaining at Red Bull, but this has not stopped speculation that he could leave the team as early as the end of this year.

The 2025 season is expected to be a shootout between the top four teams, Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, for both world titles, with the chance of a fifth drivers' championship looking less certain for Verstappen.

READ MORE: Horner issues statement as Red Bull partnership comes to an end

Max Verstappen has been tipped for an early Red Bull exit

In an ESPN 2025 season predictions piece, F1 journalist Nate Saunders suggested that a Verstappen exit from Red Bull at the end of 2025 will be an unexpected consequence of the season.

Red Bull’s internal instability in 2024 was named as one of the reasons for prompting an early exit, alongside the departure of key figures from the team such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

Furthermore, if teams such as Mercedes and Aston Martin emerge as more preferable destinations following the 2026 regulation changes, they add he could also be tempted by a move away.