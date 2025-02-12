Horner issues statement as Red Bull partnership comes to an end

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued a statement over Honda’s power unit development, as their Formula 1 partnership prepares to come to an end.

Following Honda’s split with McLaren in 2017, the Japanese manufacturer went on to supply power units for Red Bull team, Toro Rosso, and partnered both outfits in 2019.

Honda announced that they would be withdrawing from F1 in 2021, but the team had second thoughts due to the 2026 regulations, which promises a 50:50 split between the combustion engine and electrical parts.

However, with Honda and Red Bull’s split was already confirmed, the power unit supplier announced they would be partnering with Aston Martin for 2026 and beyond.

Honda joins Aston Martin in 2026

Honda have enjoyed four years of championship success with Red Bull

Horner responds to Honda power unit difficulties

Honda and Red Bull will part ways at the end of the 2025 season, with Red Bull producing their own powertrains from 2026.

Despite a move to a new team, Honda have revealed their concern with their 2026 power unit, claiming that everything has been ‘very difficult’, suggesting its engine programme was behind the curve.

Following this revelation from Honda, Horner has issued a statement on Honda’s difficulties as he prepares to see out the final year of their partnership.

Christian Horner believes Honda will be competitive in 2026

"It is a big challenge, I mean they disbanded their project and then restarted it again," Horner said to the media.

"They may well have lost a little bit of time through that, but they're a very capable company and they've got great strength.

"I am sure they'll have a competitive power unit come 2026."

Red Bull will not be alone in their new power unit operations, with the team partnering Ford, who will help them create their engine supply for both them and their sister team, Racing Bulls.