Red Bull announce MAJOR update in Ford partnership

Sheona Mountford
Red Bull have announced Ford Motor Company as title partner of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the 2024 F1 Academy Season.

In a commitment to increase female involvement in motorsport, the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme car is driven by Emely de Heus this season.

The F1 Academy is an all-female racing series, designed to give drivers increased track time, racing and testing, as well as support with technical, physical, and mental preparations.

Red Bull Ford Academy drivers' Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi
Doriane Pin and Abbi Pulling in Saudi Arabia 2024

Ford and Red Bull's drive to tackle gender inequality

Mark Rushbrook, the Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports said: “Ford Performance is committed to working with the FIA and race promoters to find ways to integrate more female talent into all levels of motorsport, both on and off the track, and this is a great opportunity to extend that work by partnering with the best in F1 Academy.

“We have already partnered in other race series, such as Rebelle Rally, in addition to drivers such as Hailie Deegan, to bring more women to the forefront of motorsport. I am excited to partner with Red Bull to make a positive impact in F1."

Julia George, Director of Partnerships Oracle Red Bull Racing, highlighted how important the partnership was to addressing gender inequality.

“F1 Academy marks a major step forward for female drivers’ progression to the next level in motorsport and helps provide a pathway to ensure they can fulfil their potential, a commitment that is fully supported by Ford.

“The wealth of technical expertise that they bring to the partnership is crucial for the success of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme car, and we are excited to see what the 2024 F1 Academy season brings."

F1 Standings

