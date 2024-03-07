EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Max Verstappen already looks set to add another championship title to the three crowns he has, and that's thanks to the level of driving the Dutchman achieves - not Red Bull's car - according to Jacques Villeneuve.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans, the 1997 world champion explained that although the title-winning RB19 was an impressive machine, Verstappen made all the difference.

"Even though they won almost every race," begins Villeneuve, "It was by a small margin.

"They didn't have a two-second lead. They didn't have the gap we had in '96 with Williams.

"They didn't have the gap that McLaren had in '98 when just disappeared in the distance.

"Verstappen made the difference last year, not Red Bull."

Max Verstappen started 2024 winning in Bahrain

Why Verstappen is No.1

The question the F1 world is asking is whether that performance level will increase in 2024.

It's something that Villeneuve finds hard to believe considering how incredible the Dutch driver has been in his years of domination. The Canadian added: "It would be difficult to better Verstappen, you know?"

"Right now, it's hard to imagine him going faster and being on top form every race like he's doing now.

"I can't imagine a better Verstappen than what we've had the last two years.

"It's really difficult to imagine."

