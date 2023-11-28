Red Bull driver insists RB19 wasn't built for Verstappen

Jay Winter

Tuesday 28 November 2023 19:57

Red Bull development driver Jake Dennis has dispelled the notion that the RB19 is exclusively crafted to cater to the driving style of three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Dennis, who took the wheel during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, offered an insight that challenged the common perception surrounding the team's design philosophy.

Dennis commended Verstappen's extraordinary talent, acknowledging the Dutch driver's exceptional season.

"Obviously, we've had an incredible season, Max especially," said Dennis on Sky Sports F1. "He is something special behind the wheel. I think obviously the Red Bull suits him extremely well.

"I don't agree when people say like, 'Oh, the car is designed for Max'. Any team goes out there to build the fastest race car possible, and then it's up to the driver to adjust to that.

"That's exactly what Red Bull have done, and Max, with the talent that he is, has done that."

Max Verstappen enjoyed a scintillating season in Red Bull's RB19

Formula E Season 9 World Champion, Jake Dennis, drives for Andretti Global

Critics have put Sergio Perez's performances down to the RB19 being geared towards Max Verstappen's style

RB19 feels 'how a racecar should'

The development driver also emphasised that, in his experience, the RB19 provides a natural and responsive feel.

"Obviously, I don't drive F1 cars, I do a lot of simulator work," he said. "But you jump in this car, it just feels completely natural.

"It just felt exactly how a racecar should. It does what you want it to do. It turns the way it should turn."

