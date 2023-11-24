F1 Results Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice times - ROOKIE excels as Ricciardo breaks top three in FP1
F1 News
F1 Results Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice times - ROOKIE excels as Ricciardo breaks top three in FP1
No less than 10 rookies took to the Yas Marina Circuit in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - with Mercedes' George Russell setting the pace in the absence of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Felipe Drugovich produced a stunning lap having replaced Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso for the first session, finishing the session second quickest overall.
The sport mandates that each team must run a driver who has participated in two or fewer races on two occasions during the season. The replaced regular drivers will have been relieved to see their cars all come back in one piece, as the rookies gained valuable on-track F1 experience before the usual faces return for FP2.
Behind Russell and Drugovich sat Daniel Ricciardo, while rookies Robert Shwartzman and Frederik Vesti were also noticeably impressive.
Here are the timesheets from all the practice action so far in Abu Dhabi.
READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - shock rain showers threatening Yas Marina Circuit
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results - Friday November 24th
1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:26.072
2. Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin): +0.288
3. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +0.361
4. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.381
5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.559
6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.593
7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.604
8. Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari): +0.631
9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.648
10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.653
11. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.670
12. Frederik Vesti (Mercedes): +0.743
13. Jack Doohan (Alpine): +0.793
14. Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo): +1.021
15. Pat O'Ward (McLaren): +1.042
16. Jack Dennis (Red Bull): +1.136
17. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +1.172
18. Zak O'Sullivan (Williams): +1.388
19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.390
20. Oliver Bearman (Haas): +1.497
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?