F1 Results Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice times - ROOKIE excels as Ricciardo breaks top three in FP1

Cal Gaunt

Friday 24 November 2023 11:44 - Updated: 11:44

No less than 10 rookies took to the Yas Marina Circuit in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - with Mercedes' George Russell setting the pace in the absence of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Felipe Drugovich produced a stunning lap having replaced Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso for the first session, finishing the session second quickest overall.

The sport mandates that each team must run a driver who has participated in two or fewer races on two occasions during the season. The replaced regular drivers will have been relieved to see their cars all come back in one piece, as the rookies gained valuable on-track F1 experience before the usual faces return for FP2.

Behind Russell and Drugovich sat Daniel Ricciardo, while rookies Robert Shwartzman and Frederik Vesti were also noticeably impressive.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action so far in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - shock rain showers threatening Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results - Friday November 24th

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:26.072

2. Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin): +0.288

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +0.361

4. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.381

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.559

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.593

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.604

8. Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari): +0.631

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.648

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.653

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.670

12. Frederik Vesti (Mercedes): +0.743

13. Jack Doohan (Alpine): +0.793

14. Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo): +1.021

15. Pat O'Ward (McLaren): +1.042

16. Jack Dennis (Red Bull): +1.136

17. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +1.172

18. Zak O'Sullivan (Williams): +1.388

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.390

20. Oliver Bearman (Haas): +1.497

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?