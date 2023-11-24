Chaotic FP2 in Abu Dhabi sees two red flags as Ferrari DESTROYED

Chris Deeley

The senior drivers all returned to the track for FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after 10 junior drivers got a taste of Formula 1 action earlier in the day.

However, the likes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc – who sat back in FP1 as their cars were co-opted by up and coming drivers – didn't get as much running as they'd have liked on Friday afternoon thanks to a red flag caused by a huge crash by Carlos Sainz, followed by another thanks to Nico Hulkenberg.

Sainz hit the barriers at turn three with some force after just eight minutes, destroying the left-hand side of his car and damaging the barriers – which marshals spent the best part of half an hour repairing.

Hulkenberg lost the rear end of his car coming out of turn one barely a couple of minutes after the restart, spinning around and walloping the wall on the inside of the track with the rear of his Haas.

Max Verstappen returned to the cockpit of his Red Bull in FP2

Charles Leclerc set the pace in FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

George Russell went well in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2

Leclerc fastest in FP2

George Russell set the fastest lap before the accidents, which curtailed running so much that some teams chose to cancel their practice simulations in favour of testing out their longer run simulations.

There were some speedy times set in the final 15 minutes of the session though, with Charles Leclerc finishing top of the timing sheets – showing the Ferrari's pace for the second weekend running.

Lando Norris and Verstappen followed behind him, with the Alfa Romeo pair of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu also showing surprisingly well.

Verstappen also caused some consternation in the pit lane exit, squeezing past a number of cars to obtain better track position – a move which caused Russell to get on the radio and complain.

