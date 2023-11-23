F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Schedule, start times and TV channels for practice, qualifying and race
The Formula 1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the 22nd and final event on the 2023 calendar.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull will be aiming to finish the year on a high at the Yas Marina Circuit after Verstappen's recent victory in Las Vegas.
While the race won't determine any individual titles, the constructors' championship is a tight battle, with Mercedes holding a mere four-point lead over Ferrari.
Thankfully, unlike Las Vegas, European viewers won't have to be up with the birds to catch the action - with much more accommodating start times across the weekend.
Here is all you need to know heading into this week's schedule in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi GP FP1 - Friday, November 24, 2023
We get underway on Friday afternoon at Yas Marina, the drivers taking to the track at 1:30pm local time – which is 9:30am in the UK.
Here is the first start time of the weekend wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 1:30pm Friday
UK time (BST):9:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET):10:30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time):4:30am Friday
United States (Central Time):3:30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time):1:30am Friday
South Africa: 11:30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):8:30pm Friday
Abu Dhabi GP FP2 - Friday, November 24, 2023
The second practice session in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to get underway at 5pm local time – which is 1pm in the UK.
Local time: 5pm Friday
UK time (BST):1pm Friday
Central European Time (CET):2pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time):8am Friday
United States (Central Time):7am Friday
United States (Pacific Time):5am Friday
South Africa: 3pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):12am Saturday
Abu Dhabi GP FP3 - Saturday, November 25, 2023
Another reasonable start in Europe for the last session of free practice, kicking off again at 2:30pm local time and 10:30am in the UK.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 2:30pm Saturday
UK time (BST):10:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET):11:30am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):5:30am Saturday
United States (Central Time):4:30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):2:30am Saturday
South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):9:30pm Saturday
Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Saturday, November 25, 2023
The first competitive running in Abu Dhabi kicks off at a very workable around 6pm on Saturday evening.
Local time: 6pm Saturday
UK time (BST):2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET):3pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):9am Saturday
United States (Central Time):8am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):6am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):1am Sunday
When does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?
Abu Dhabi GP race - Sunday, November 26, 2023
At last, we come to the main event – the last F1 race of the 2023 season. As usual, the time falls somewhere between the previous days' session times.
Here's when lights will go out all around the world:
Local time: 5pm Sunday
UK time (BST):1pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET):2pm Sunday
United States (Eastern Time):8am Sunday
United States (Central Time):7am Sunday
United States (Pacific Time):5am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):12am Monday
How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
