F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Schedule, start times and TV channels for practice, qualifying and race

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:27

The Formula 1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the 22nd and final event on the 2023 calendar.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull will be aiming to finish the year on a high at the Yas Marina Circuit after Verstappen's recent victory in Las Vegas.

While the race won't determine any individual titles, the constructors' championship is a tight battle, with Mercedes holding a mere four-point lead over Ferrari.

Thankfully, unlike Las Vegas, European viewers won't have to be up with the birds to catch the action - with much more accommodating start times across the weekend.

Here is all you need to know heading into this week's schedule in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi GP FP1 - Friday, November 24, 2023

We get underway on Friday afternoon at Yas Marina, the drivers taking to the track at 1:30pm local time – which is 9:30am in the UK.

Here is the first start time of the weekend wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 1:30pm Friday

UK time (BST):9:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET):10:30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time):4:30am Friday

United States (Central Time):3:30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time):1:30am Friday

South Africa: 11:30am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):8:30pm Friday

Abu Dhabi GP FP2 - Friday, November 24, 2023

The second practice session in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to get underway at 5pm local time – which is 1pm in the UK.

Local time: 5pm Friday

UK time (BST):1pm Friday

Central European Time (CET):2pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time):8am Friday

United States (Central Time):7am Friday

United States (Pacific Time):5am Friday

South Africa: 3pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):12am Saturday

Abu Dhabi GP FP3 - Saturday, November 25, 2023

Another reasonable start in Europe for the last session of free practice, kicking off again at 2:30pm local time and 10:30am in the UK.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:

Local time: 2:30pm Saturday

UK time (BST):10:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET):11:30am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):5:30am Saturday

United States (Central Time):4:30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):2:30am Saturday

South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):9:30pm Saturday

Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Saturday, November 25, 2023

The first competitive running in Abu Dhabi kicks off at a very workable around 6pm on Saturday evening.

Local time: 6pm Saturday

UK time (BST):2pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET):3pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):9am Saturday

United States (Central Time):8am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):6am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):1am Sunday

When does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

Abu Dhabi GP race - Sunday, November 26, 2023

At last, we come to the main event – the last F1 race of the 2023 season. As usual, the time falls somewhere between the previous days' session times.

Here's when lights will go out all around the world:

Local time: 5pm Sunday

UK time (BST):1pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET):2pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time):8am Sunday

United States (Central Time):7am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time):5am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):12am Monday

How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

