Verstappen fires warning shot at F1 legend in bold 2024 claim

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 28 November 2023 11:57

Max Verstappen already has his eye on a fourth world title in 2024 and has sent a warning to one of the sport's all-time greats.

The Dutchman claimed his 19th win of 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix having already sealed his third title all the way back in Qatar.

His final win of the campaign was as routine as they come and he then laid down the gauntlet when speaking to Canal+ after the race.

French hero Alain Prost has four world titles to his name, having been a star of the 1980s and 1990s, and Verstappen plans to join him in the four-time champion club in a year's time.

Alain Prost won more than 50 races in Formula 1, a feat Max Verstappen passed this season

There are always fireworks when Max Verstappen is on track

Verstappen: Incredible season

"I think it's been a classic race this season," Verstappen said.

"It's nice to finish in this way, it shows what an incredible season we've had.

"Alain Prost, I'm coming for the 4th title!"

Sebastian Vettel also has four world titles, all of which he won with Red Bull, and Verstappen could do the same if he's anywhere near his current form in 2024.

