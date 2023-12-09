Verstappen beats Hamilton yet again in 2023

Sam Cook

Saturday 9 December 2023 10:57

Formula 1 have released their final power rankings of the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen unsurprisingly coming out on top, but his team-mate Sergio Perez not even making the top 10.

The power ranking standings are updated after every race, with drivers given a score out of 10 for their performance, not taking into account the performance of their car.

Verstappen scored a whopping average of 9.1 as he stormed to 19 race victories and a third consecutive world championship title.

Behind him, Lewis Hamilton came in second with an average rating of 7.8 after some great performances put him in a battle with Perez for second in the championship, despite having a far inferior car.

Max Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive world title in 2023

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso often found themselves on the podium in 2023

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri formed a brilliant partnership in 2023

Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon rounded out the top five, with the latter two tying on an impressive 7.4.

Key admissions from F1 top 10

Just as in the drivers' championship standings, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was able to sneak in ahead of his team-mate Carlos Sainz, whilst rookie of the year Oscar Piastri claimed ninth spot.

Pierre Gasly manage to sneak into the top 10 in his first season with his new Alpine team.

