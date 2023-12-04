Reports: Leclerc agrees HUGE new Ferrari contract

Tyler Rowlinson

Monday 4 December 2023 12:57

Charles Leclerc has signed a new five-year contract with Ferrari which would take his deal up until 2029, according to reports.

The Monegasque driver's current deal is set to expire at the end of next season, but the Scuderia are keen to tie their number one driver down to a bumper extension.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport report that Leclerc has put pen to paper, with his salary starting at €25m (£21m) and due to rise to €50m (£43m) by the final year of the deal.

It has also been reported that there are performance-related exit clauses in the deal which would be enforced after three years, following the 2027 season.

Announcement 'imminent'

The contract will take Leclerc up to 10 years racing with Ferrari in Formula 1 and an announcement is said to be imminent.

The 26-year-old joined the historic Italian team in 2019 after spending his rookie season with Sauber the year prior.

Leclerc has claimed five victories with the team but has not won a race since July 2022. With 23 pole positions, he has the record for the most pole positions without winning a world title.

He finished fifth in the drivers' standings in 2023, a staggering 369 points behind world champion Max Verstappen, who won 19 of the 22 races this season.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta also adds that Ferrari are in talks with Carlos Sainz over a new deal, with the Spaniard said to want a new two-year deal.

