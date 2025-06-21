Hamilton leaves Leclerc SCARED after driving Ferrari's 'fastest ever road car'

Lewis Hamilton's driving appeared to terrify team-mate Charles Leclerc as the F1 duo took a spin in a brand new Ferrari car for the brand's YouTube channel.

The Ferrari F80 was first driven by Leclerc, before the two team-mates swapped positions in the car and Hamilton gave the Monegasque star a taste of what it felt like to be a seven-time world champion's passenger.

Leclerc was clearly more comfortable driving than being driven by Hamilton however, appearing quite fearful in the passenger seat before proclaiming "I hate to be a passenger!"

The gleaming F80 was raced around Ferrari's private Maranello circuit, with Hamilton confessing: "This is the fastest road car I've ever been in."

Once the pair were back in the garage, Leclerc told Hamilton that he had given him a 'headache' with how fast he had been driving around the circuit, with the pair laughing and joking together, clearly loving the vehicle.

While Ferrari have had a poor start to the 2025 F1 season, one of the positives for them has been the relationship of Hamilton and Leclerc, with the pair seemingly getting along swimmingly despite some tense team order moments in the early stages of the season.

Hamilton recharges ahead of crucial period

Hamilton's results have been consistent since joining Ferrari, but he has not yet threatened to get onto the podium at any event on the 2025 calendar.

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to get back in form in time for the British GP

Meanwhile, Leclerc has achieved three top-three finishes in his SF-25, and sits 25 points ahead of the seven-time champion in the drivers' championship.

Pressure is building on Hamilton, and as a result, team principal Fred Vasseur, with the summer period likely to be crucial for the 40-year-old.

While the capabilities of the SF-25 hasn't helped either driver, many critics have questions whether Hamilton is extracting the most out of his Ferrari, unlike Leclerc, and the Brit will be hoping to prove that he can still compete for race wins.

On top of this, the British Grand Prix is fast approaching, which will be Hamilton's first race in front of his adoring fans for Ferrari.

The legend is a nine-time winner of the British GP, and will be desperate to get himself near the front again this year after his fairytale victory in 2024.

