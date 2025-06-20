Meet Antonello Coletta - The man tipped to be Lewis Hamilton's new boss at Ferrari

Ferrari F1 team are in crisis. They may not want to admit it, but after three years at the helm of the iconic Italian outfit, Fred Vasseur's position as team principal is reportedly at risk.

Despite the 57-year-old denying rumours he is on his way out after his contract expires this year, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Vasseur could be replaced. Whilst this is simply speculation, Antonello Coletta's name has been circulating the rumour mill, but who is he and why could he be a good fit for the role?

Whilst the latest reports of Vasseur's potential exit have been confirmed as only speculation, as the fourth non-Italian and second Frenchman to attempt to lead the Scuderia to victory, Vasseur is unsurprisingly under significant pressure in Maranello.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton and his boss Vasseur both used their respective press conferences at last weekend's Canadian GP to deny reports of unrest among Ferrari's management, but the British racing legend did admit Vasseur was a huge part of his move to the Scuderia.

We've seen it happen with Red Bull and their mass exodus of sorts after design legend Adrian Newey left Christian Horner's outfit, but should Ferrari drop the Frenchman, they could risk losing newly signed champion Hamilton in years to come.

If Ferrari does opt to replace their principal, they would need to ensure their successor is a good fit for the team and, above all, can bring results.

Who is the man bringing success to Ferrari outside F1?

Whilst the Prancing Horse's F1 team may not have earned any form of championship in almost 20 years, Ferrari's WEC team have gone from strength to strength.

Vasseur and his F1 outfit may have been flailing behind Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull last weekend, but at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Italian team stood firmly on the top step of the podium.

Under the leadership of Coletta, Ferrari have now claimed three consecutive victories at Le Mans.

Antonello Coletta has led Ferrari to consistent success in WEC

Coletta is currently the Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, having worked with the brand since 1997, and with a wealth of experience as a motorsport executive, he could be just what the Scuderia needs to bring back a culture of success to the team.

Born on February 27, 1967, in Rome, where he still resides, Coletta studied Economics and Business at La Sapienza University before kick-starting his motorsport career with roles at Forti Corse, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo ahead of his move to Ferrari.

The Scuderia needs stability if they want to achieve their first F1 title since 2007, and although the 58-year-old has not worked directly in an F1 team before, he has been credited for his exemplary strategy in WEC and consistent driver lineup.

After winning all four of the first four rounds in WEC this season, Coletta’s Ferraris lead the 2025 endurance standings and are way ahead of nearest rivals Toyota, and sadly, the same cannot be said for Ferrari's F1 team.

Vasseur's outfit sits down in third after the Canadian GP, with champion Hamilton yet to achieve a podium, let alone a grand prix win with Ferrari this season.

Ferrari are now just 21 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings, so while Vasseur may not have to worry about being replaced by Horner, the current Ferrari F1 principal will certainly be hoping for a boost in results as Hamilton's first home race in red looms.

