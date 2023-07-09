Stuart Hodge

Over one-and-a-half BILLION people watched F1 last season and to satisfy that need TV broadcasters around the world have to ensure they keep audiences satisfied for every second of every race.

It's staggering to think of the numbers behind that undertaking, both financially and in terms of the vast swathes of people involved in making the magic transmit to screens across the globe.

It's the fastest growing sport on the planet and it's the TV presenters, commentators and analysts who really bring the sport to life as viewers watch on TV.

In our regularly updated power rankings, GPFans looks at the best in the business from around the world and ranks them according to their skill and popularity...

GPFans Broadcast Power Rankings

1. Naomi Schiff

Naomi Schiff interviews Max Verstappen on track

A former W-Series racer, Naomi Schiff brings excellent analysis across a race weekend and is quickly cementing herself as a forthright authority on all matters in F1, and also some of the more controversial topics around the sport.

It's also worth noting her terrific work on Sky’s Any Driven Monday. Alongside Matt Baker, Schiff brings F2, F3 and Indycar discussion to mainstream media, to complement Sky Sports’ Formula 1 coverage.

Schiff is a top operator – with great takes on the big issues, good questions and the right amount of humour as well. A deserved placing at the top of the list for the Rwandan.

2. Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg is an accomplished broadcaster in two languages

Nico Rosberg is a Formula 1 world champion, that itself carries its own weight for anyone – not the only one on this list, mind!

What sets Rosberg apart is his ability to break down the sport comprehensively in two different languages (German and English) for the host broadcasters in both countries. He also speaks French, Italian and Spanish, so could do it in those languages too if he wanted!

As the only man to beat Lewis Hamilton at the peak of his supremacy, Rosberg has incredibly insight into the mentality of the seven-time champion and other key personalities on the grid. He's also completely unafraid to say it as he sees it – that makes him must-watch TV!

3. Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle isn't scared to get right up and close with the action

The king of the Grid Walk, Martin Brundle would probably be the GOAT of this list for many.

The former Williams and McLaren driver has always been an expert at making difficult technical aspects of the sport digestible for newer F1 fans but having insight interesting enough that it makes long-term acolytes pause and think.

Brundle has also provided many memories as he wanders around the grid in the pre-race build-up always beating other broadcasters to get interviews with celebrities, officials and drivers alike – and he's respected by pretty much everyone. Absolute certainty for a place on the podium, and surely he'll vault back to the top at some point!

4. Federica Masolin

Federica Masolin speaks to Helmut Marko on the grid

Federica Masolin is a very talent Italian journalist and television presenter for Sky Sport Italia.

After nearly a decade in the sport, Masolin one of the most well-known women in motorsport and has an excellent knowledge of all aspects F1.

Whether operating as presenter or pit lane reporter, she's not scared to ask tough questions whilst remaining friendly and offering a vibrant energy to the Italian TV broadcast.

5. Ted Kravitz

Ted Kravitz is somewhat of a cult figure in his own right

Ted Kravitz started off as a pit lane reporter but has grown into a hugely popular figure in the paddock in his own right.

With his own unique brand of wit and charm, Kravitz is happy to approach anyone for a chat – whether it be about F1 or just, well, anything at all really.

Ted’s Notebook is a must-watch to complete your coverage on a race weekend for watchers of Sky Sports. So many little nuggets arise from it, whether it be related to F1, popular culture or anywhere in between.

6. Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve is a top broadcaster on French TV these days

The 1997 world champion has been commentating on F1 in France alongside Julien Febreau for 10 years now.

A somewhat controversial figure during his time in the sport, Villeneuve appeases nobody with his remarks on a race. He's very fond of giving his opinion, whether it be on strategies, personalities, or incidents on track.

Our French correspondent commented that the Canadian "is never short of little piques and reflections" and that pretty much sums Villeneuve up.

7. Antonio Lobato

Every F1 fan in Spain knows who Antonio Lobato is

Antonio Lobato is the voice of Formula 1 in Spain.

He has been getting fans out of their seats for years with his spectacular delivery during big moments, and those memories bear the stamp of his voice for fans across the country.

Lobato can also, just as easily, turn his hand to presenting and has hosted a multitude of shows over his two decades in the paddock. 'El calvo' is worthy of a place on our power rankings.

8. Amber Brantsen

Amber Brantsen is part of the Dutch F1 TV broadcasts

A very skilled presenter, Amber Brantsen works at Viaplay in the Netherlands and is a multi-discipline operator who specialises in getting F1 personalities to properly open up.

A relative newcomer to the main pack, she hosts multiple shows for the Dutch broadcaster and brings a different flavour to the whole coverage.

The 2022 season review with Max Verstappen – a good person to have a strong relationship with in that market – was a captivating watch and showcased the unique skills Brantsen possesses.

9. Jenson Button

Jenson Button is a likeable presence on UK fans' TV screens

Jenson Button has to be one of the most likeable figures in the entire sport and is tasked with a variety of disciplines by Sky Sports, whether it be providing incisive punditry and analysis or getting into the commentary booth on the mic as the key analyst during the race.

That shows his dexterity and as well as Button's likeability, he has been becoming far hotter with his takes when asked to give his opinion. Top job JB, and a deserved place in the top 10.

10. Albert Fabrega

Albert Fabrega's technical knowledge is top-drawer – and he's not scared to have a bit of fun

Albert Fabrega is one of the greatest technical specialists in motorsport in Spain and is now gaining more of a following globally as well.

As a former mechanic and technician in F1 and the wider world of motorsport, Fabrega is an absolute boffin and is very good at sharing his knowledge of the sport with a wide audience.

On TV coverage, he's a perfect foil for the enthusiasm of Lobato and is respected widely by fans and F1 insiders alike.

