EXCLUSIVE: Norris and Piastri 'just like what you see on social media'

Formula 1 drivers in the modern-day era are far bigger celebrities than ever before.

Historically, seeing one of F1's stars outside the TV broadcast usually meant a cringeworthy advert or talk show interview.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team PUNISHMENT after causing injury

Netflix's Drive to Survive and the rise of social media have transformed that landscape to bring all 20 drivers into fans' homes, but do we see the real them?

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are some of the sport's youngest stars, and the McLaren duo are 'just like everyone' even when the cameras aren't around, according to another rising star.

READ MORE: Angela Cullen sends out love to new partner after moving on from Hamilton

F1 drivers are 'just humans'

Bustamante joined McLaren

Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's F1 Academy entry, joined the team late in 2023 and, in an exclusive interview with GPFans, revealed, "They are just like everyone.

"What you see of them on social media... how you see them on TV... they're just humans.

"It's always so funny to see high-performing athletes joke around, play around, and live in the moment.

"It just makes you realize that in the end, we are under so much pressure, but also, in hindsight, we are living a dream.

"It's a dream for me to be signed with McLaren, a dream for everyone to be in F1 Academy or to be in F1.

"So, no matter how fixated you are on results or on the end goal, it's always about how incredible the journey is, and it's so refreshing to see."

READ MORE: Hamilton form raises Ferrari F1 move fears

McLaren's mental health focus

Norris shares his coach

Bustamante explained that her training as part of McLaren's young driver programme allows her to spend time with the F1 drivers, saying, "We're the same doing some mental, physical training.

"I have the same mental coach as Lando, so this allows me to really be in the same pathway as what other drivers are getting, and this fast-tracks progression a lot more.

"Mental fortitude is everything. It's the name of the game.

"You're going to be faced with a lot of adversities, a lot of challenges, but it's always about how you face them, how you overcome them, and how you keep a composed demeanour, which makes the most difference.

"Learning from all of that is really a fantastic opportunity."

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull saga set to reignite with FIA 'evidence' hearing

Related