EXCLUSIVE: F1 star's MASTERSTROKE hailed by expert

Lando Norris has been praised for a 'masterstroke' as he gears up for the 2025 season.

The British driver broke out as a star last year, winning his first races and emerging as Max Verstappen's main challenger for the Formula 1 drivers' championship.

Verstappen did end up winning that title in Las Vegas with two races to spare, but McLaren ended the season as the strongest team, claiming their first constructors' title in a quarter of a century.

Norris has driven for the papaya team since his debut in the sport, and his loyalty is starting to pay dividends, with pre-season testing hinting that he'll be behind the wheel of the sport's fastest car this year.

Experienced F1 journalist and BBC presenter Jennie Gow spoke exclusively to Jim Kimberley on behalf of GPFans, and had plenty to say about Norris's career choices.

Pre-season testing was positive for Norris and McLaren

The British driver ended 2024 on a high

Lando Norris, F1 title favourite

"Lando has been one of the only drivers I think I can remember to have been with just one team and has been committed to that team for the long-term future as well.

"So it's quite a unique position to be in. You did question at one point when he re-signed, has he jumped the gun? Is he signing too quickly at his own...what's the word...detriment?

"But actually, staying with McLaren has, I think, in the end, will turn out to be a masterstroke.

"The team looks to be in really good shape, better than they've been in years. Piastri is a good teammate for him. I mean, I remember when everyone was questioning how he was going to go on alongside Ricciardo and wondering if his time at McLaren would come to an end and Daniel would show him up, but the reverse happened."