McLaren announce new role for star F1 driver Lando Norris
Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been handed a surprise new role at McLaren ahead of the 2025 season.
With the Australian Grand Prix fast approaching, teams and drivers are putting their final preparations in place before the action gets under way.
McLaren will enter the 2025 campaign as defending constructors' champions for the first time since 1999 following their incredible triumph last season.
Norris, meanwhile, will be out to go one better than the runners-up spot he clinched in last year's drivers' championship.
The Brit emerged as a shock title contender midway through the year, and looked set to take advantage of Max Verstappen's alarming decline in results.
But the Dutchman discovered some form in the final weeks to secure a fourth consecutive championship, and leave Norris still searching for an elusive maiden title.
Norris in the frame for career switch
However, the 25-year-old has already turned the page on last season's disappointment, and is looking forward to what he hopes will be a career-defining year.
But before he gets back out on track in Melbourne on March 14, he has been lapping up his new role with McLaren as team admin – something the papaya outfit teased on social media.
A clip posted on their official X account showed Norris taking a stroll through McLaren HQ while photographing some of the main attractions, including the 2025 edition of their F1 car.
The four-time race-winner also shared some of his inspiration behind his decisions to capture a number of other more personal moments on camera - with mixed results.
"I'm getting some incredible content right now, it's pretty crazy," he said proudly after photographing his feet.
"That's some behind the scenes with me guys, I hope you liked my photos - they're pretty epic."
Say hello to our new admin 🧡— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 5, 2025
📸 lando.jpg pic.twitter.com/viyyeDy942
