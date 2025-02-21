Lando Norris delivers DEFIANT championship statement after McLaren boost

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has issued a defiant statement about his potential championship challenge in 2025.

Norris enjoyed a memorable 2024 season, claiming his first four career victories and helping McLaren win their first constructors' championship title since 1998 alongside team-mate Oscar Piastri.

However, the Brit was disappointed that he wasn't able to put up more of a fight to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, after Red Bull's woes led the Dutchman to have a 10-race winless run.

Norris ended up finishing 63 points behind Verstappen, as the 27-year-old managed to win the championship with two races to spare.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri form a formidable driver pairing

Will Norris win the 2025 championship?

Norris has previously spoken about his own and McLaren's weaknesses throughout the 2024 championship campaign, suggesting that too many mistakes led to him not being able to properly challenge Verstappen.

However, both team and driver are now experienced in what it's like to be in a title battle, with McLaren heading into 2025 as defending constructors' champions, and Norris ready to mount another challenge in a wide-open championship battle.

Ahead of the season opener in a few weeks, 25-year-old Norris has suggested that McLaren are ready and that they can have no excuses anymore about pushing for a championship double.

Speaking to media before the F1 75 live event at the O2 Arena, Norris said: "After last year, I think there are no excuses anymore.

"We showed then that we have everything we need to go for titles, and I think that as drivers we also showed that we are capable enough.

"We certainly don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but we are certainly confident that we can start the season in the best possible way, and certainly much better than the years before."