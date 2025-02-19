close global

Verstappen gives Kelly Piquet baby update after tribute made

Max Verstappen has issued an update as he prepares to become a father with partner Kelly Piquet, after a thoughtful tribute was delivered to the pair.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2020, announced at the end of 2024 that they were expecting their first child together.

Verstappen and Piquet’s newborn will also have a sibling in Penelope, Piquet’s daughter from her former relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kyvat.

Piquet also recently revealed a surprise for the couple on her Instagram account, sharing a picture of a custom lifebuoy ring which read: 'Baby Piquet-Verstappen on board' during a recent boat party.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are expecting their first child together
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship since 2020

Verstappen discusses fatherhood changes

The Dutchman will contest for his fifth consecutive world title in 2025, but has revealed that he does not want to continue racing in the sport into his 40s, unlike fellow champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

When asked ahead of the 2025 season about whether becoming a father would change him, Verstappen revealed his excitement at his new role, but did not believe anything significant would change.

"To be honest, I hope not a lot will change," he told Red Bull's website. "In terms of driving, it shouldn’t. It’s for sure very exciting. It’s very difficult to put that into words until the baby is born.

"But for sure I am looking forward to it a lot, and looking forward to that whole experience throughout the year."

