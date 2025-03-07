F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned
Lewis Hamilton has been called back to the Ferrari base for a 'critical' reason ahead of the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Mercedes F1 team discuss FIA compliance after George Russell question raised
George Russell asked his team a question in a recent video that led to discussions surrounding the FIA compliance of Mercedes F1 cars during race weekends.
Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the Williams F1 team have announced an exciting 'takeover' in Melbourne.
Freshly empowered Carlos Sainz blasts F1 testing in fiery tirade
Carlos Sainz has hit out at Formula 1 for their testing schedule, suggesting that there should be more opportunities for drivers to get a feel for their new cars.
Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return
A Formula 1 star is already looking at getting back on track with a return after losing his race seat recently in the sport.
Latest News
George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim
- Just now
Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull return discussed as new project details revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
Netflix release new Drive to Survive details ahead of F1 series launch
- Yesterday 22:57
Marko reveals Ricciardo Red Bull return plans
- Yesterday 21:57
Australian F1 star stranded as Cyclone Alfred wreaks havoc
- Yesterday 20:57