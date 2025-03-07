close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

Lewis Hamilton has been called back to the Ferrari base for a 'critical' reason ahead of the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Mercedes F1 team discuss FIA compliance after George Russell question raised

George Russell asked his team a question in a recent video that led to discussions surrounding the FIA compliance of Mercedes F1 cars during race weekends.

Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the Williams F1 team have announced an exciting 'takeover' in Melbourne.

Freshly empowered Carlos Sainz blasts F1 testing in fiery tirade

Carlos Sainz has hit out at Formula 1 for their testing schedule, suggesting that there should be more opportunities for drivers to get a feel for their new cars.

Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return

A Formula 1 star is already looking at getting back on track with a return after losing his race seat recently in the sport.

F1 News Today: Red Bull set for major change at Australian Grand Prix as McLaren concerns emerge
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull set for major change at Australian Grand Prix as McLaren concerns emerge

  • Yesterday 16:02
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen to Aston Martin verdict issued as rival phone call revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen to Aston Martin verdict issued as rival phone call revealed

  • March 5, 2025 15:46

George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

  • Just now
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull return discussed as new project details revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
Netflix release new Drive to Survive details ahead of F1 series launch

  • Yesterday 22:57
Marko reveals Ricciardo Red Bull return plans

  • Yesterday 21:57
Australian F1 star stranded as Cyclone Alfred wreaks havoc

  • Yesterday 20:57
