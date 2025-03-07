F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

Lewis Hamilton has been called back to the Ferrari base for a 'critical' reason ahead of the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 team discuss FIA compliance after George Russell question raised

George Russell asked his team a question in a recent video that led to discussions surrounding the FIA compliance of Mercedes F1 cars during race weekends.

➡️ READ MORE

Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the Williams F1 team have announced an exciting 'takeover' in Melbourne.

➡️ READ MORE

Freshly empowered Carlos Sainz blasts F1 testing in fiery tirade

Carlos Sainz has hit out at Formula 1 for their testing schedule, suggesting that there should be more opportunities for drivers to get a feel for their new cars.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return

A Formula 1 star is already looking at getting back on track with a return after losing his race seat recently in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related