Sophie Atkinson
Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the Williams F1 team have announced an exciting 'takeover' in Melbourne.

The upcoming Formula 1 season will see Carlos Sainz drive for Williams for the first time, headed up by team principal James Vowles.

The Spaniard will be accompanied by Alex Albon who has been a staple within the Williams camp since he joined in 2022.

The duo haven’t previously been team-mates, with Sainz’s former team being Ferrari and Albon’s Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon make up the latest Williams line-up

Williams F1 share big Melbourne news

For fans attending the first race of the season, there will be an additional chance to see the Williams F1 team as they’ll be ‘taking over’ The Atrium in Fed Square.

The Atlassian Williams Racing Fan Zone will be set up from Monday March 10 to Sunday March 16, with a number of pre-race activities to take place.

According to a press release, there will be ‘plenty to see and plenty to do,’ but one of the highlights are the live Q&A sessions.

On the Thursday, Carlos Sainz will make an appearance around 6pm local time (7am GMT) and he will be followed by James Vowles at 6:30pm (7:30pm GMT).

The other activities within the fan zone haven’t yet been detailed, but it has been confirmed there will be no dedicated meet and greet opportunities at the event.

