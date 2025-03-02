Sainz Williams release revealed ahead of 2025 season

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has been at the centre of an exciting team release from his new Williams outfit ahead of the 2025 season.

The new campaign will kick off in less than three weeks at the Australian Grand Prix, where Sainz will make his competitive debut with the Williams F1 team.

The four-time grand prix winner has a new challenge ahead of him this season as he joins Williams, after his former Ferrari team opted to drop him in favour of signing a legend of the sport, Lewis Hamilton.

Having raced with the Scuderia since 2021, Sainz found himself frequently competing at the front of the pack last season in particular, aiding the team to their P2 finish in the constructors' standings.

His move to Williams now marks a new era in his career as he joins 28-year-old Alex Albon and team principal James Vowles, who all share the aim of restoring the Grove-based outfit to its former glory as a championship-contending team.

Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon to complete Williams' 2025 driver lineup

Carlos Sainz will make his on-track competitive debut with Williams this month

First Williams Sainz cap revealed

With Sainz and his new team-mate Albon hitting the track last week for 2025 pre-season testing, the Spaniard's first piece of official merchandise has been made available to purchase on the F1 store.

The Williams Racing 2025 Sainz driver cap features the 30-year-old's famous driver number 55 and offers fans a chance to secure their first piece of merchandise in support of the star in the team's iconic blue shade that has followed them throughout their illustrious motorsport history.

