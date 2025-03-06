F1 News Today: Red Bull facing demotion as major testing problem emerges
Red Bull Formula 1 team are facing a demotion at the 2025 season opener which will take place in Melbourne in just over a week.
McLaren problem emerges in Norris testing admission
2024 F1 drivers’ championship runner-up Lando Norris has admitted to experiencing trouble with his McLaren car in testing – something his team boss has doubled down on.
Lewis Hamilton picks sides amid social media 'bullying' row
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued his support to actor Millie Bobby Brown, who recently wrote a statement on social media surrounding media 'bullying'.
F1 legend blasts Verstappen over clash between countries
Formula 1 legend and 1996 world champion Damon Hill has set the record straight following a clash between the British broadcaster Sky Sports and Dutch champion Max Verstappen.
Mercedes reveal new livery for 2025 season
Mercedes have unveiled another new livery for the 2025 season after the F1 O2 car launch as the new campaign fast approaches.
