F1 legend blasts Verstappen over clash between countries

Formula 1 legend and 1996 world champion Damon Hill has set the record straight following a clash between the British broadcaster Sky Sports and Dutch champion Max Verstappen.

Back in 2022, Red Bull refused to speak to Sky Sports F1 at the Mexican Grand Prix after pundit Ted Kravitz claimed Lewis Hamilton was 'robbed' of the 2021 championship, which was won by Verstappen in the controversial season finale.

Fast forward two-and-a-half years, and British attitudes remain lukewarm at best towards Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, with the pair booed during F1’s live livery launch at the O2 arena in London.

The FIA have since released a statement that they do not condone the actions of the audience in London, and Jos Verstappen has revealed that if a similar event is held again in the UK his son will not be attending.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen were booed at F1's live launch in London

Red Bull boycotted Sky Sports F1 in 2022

Hill denies British bias in F1 against Verstappen

However, Damon Hill has denied there is any British-bias from Sky, and even suggested that it was unfair to claim there was any anti-Dutch sentiment.

“Red Bull fight their corner very forcefully,” he said to The Telegraph.

“And they don’t like criticism of Max. And they didn’t like, particularly, some of the things that were said. On the whole they’ve always taken the view that Sky are British-centric and biased, which is really unfair I think.

Damon Hill provides honest admission on Max Verstappen

“Actually I think there is a desire [the other way]. I don’t think Sky want to be accused of being biased at all. I think they want to be a fair broadcaster of the sport – credit where credit’s due and all that.

"They also do not want to be denied access to a very important figure in this sport. And I think Red Bull know that, and they apply pressure if they need to.”

“But I’m not anti-Max," he added. "This is the point. I think Max is brilliant. I like him. I mean what’s not to like? He’s sensational. But when I felt he overstepped the mark, I said so.

"And I think Red Bull have a responsibility, their team management has a responsibility, to the sport you know? If their driver goes over the limit on occasion, they have a responsibility to say ‘You can’t do that.’ And they don’t. That’s always been my issue with them.

"That they have almost given Max carte blanche and protected their driver from not sticking to the code, if you like.”

