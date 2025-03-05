Lewis Hamilton picks sides amid social media 'BULLYING' row
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued his support to actor Millie Bobby Brown, who recently wrote a statement on social media surrounding media 'bullying'.
Brown is best known for her award-winning performance in hit Netflix show Stranger Things, where she has played the character Eleven since 2016.
She has also starred in blockbuster films Enola Holmes and Godzilla vs. Kong, and boasts a whopping 63 million followers on Instagram.
Hamilton is F1's biggest star, and himself has 39 million followers on the platform, with a recent picture of him posing in red for the first time since his switch to Ferrari amassing over four million likes.
Millie Bobby Brown offered support from Lewis Hamilton
Now, Hamilton has offered his support to Brown on social media, after the 21-year-old recently posted a video criticising the media for 'bullying' after her recent appearance at the Oscars.
Brown has hit out at various journalists for commenting on her appearance at the awards, providing a list of articles and names behind what she described as 'bullying'.
The award-winning actor has spoken out about how women are treated in the media, particularly when starting off as child stars, with Brown pointing to the fact that she was 10 years old when she first rose to fame with Stranger Things.
The post has gone viral, with a plethora of famous faces offering their support for Brown, including Hamilton, who commented on the post that has received over two million likes.
"So truly proud of you Millie," the seven-time world champion wrote.
