Mercedes reveal another new livery for 2025 season

Mercedes have unveiled another new livery for the 2025 season after the F1 O2 car launch as the new campaign fast approaches.

The Brackley outfit's Formula 1 team will have a new driver pairing in 2025, with Kimi Antonelli partnering George Russell following the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen team transfer verdict issued as BOMBSHELL Red Bull exit revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull face F1 demotion at Australian Grand Prix

Antonelli is just 18 years old, but has been promoted from F2 having been a part of Mercedes' young driver programme.

That particular programme boasts a plethora of racing talent, including Frederik Vesti, 2024 junior world karting champion Kenzo Craigie and 2024 F1 Academy championship runner-up Doriane Pin.

Mercedes have a new driver lineup in 2025

Doriane Pin races with Prema Racing in F1 Academy

Mercedes' 2025 F1 Academy car

Following her exploits in 2024, winning three races and claiming eight podiums, Pin has been confirmed to once again be racing with the Prema team in the series in 2025, supported by Mercedes.

Now, Mercedes F1 team have revealed the car that Pin will be racing, unveiling a new livery for the car that she will hope can take her to the 2025 title.

Pin missed out on the F1 Academy championship in 2024 to Abbi Pulling, who has now been given a seat in the GB3 Championship with Rodin Motorsport.

Mercedes have released the new car design, featuring the iconic black and silver design synonymous with the outfit's F1 cars, but with light green stripes from the front wing all the way to the rear wing.

READ MORE: McLaren confirm Norris and Piastri driver change for Australian GP