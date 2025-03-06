close global

Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor

Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor

Lewis Hamilton has been called back to the Ferrari base for 'critical' work ahead of the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

This marks the seven time world champion’s first season with the Italian-based team which is headed up by French team principal Fred Vasseur, and it's clear that after pre-season testing work needs to be done to improve the pace of the SF-25.

It’s also the first time Lewis Hamilton has joined a new team in over 12 years as he was previously at Mercedes having departed McLaren at the end of 2012.

The Ferrari team recieved a positive reception at F1 75 Live event.

Lewis Hamilton in attendance at Maranello

The all-new driver lineup of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, are in for a busy week though as they’ve had to attend Ferrari HQ for a three-day simulation session.

The aim is to take stock of the situation ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, with this offering the chance for the team to understand the car better and hash out any unknowns.

According to Autoracer, the mechanical setup at the rear end of the SF-25 needs to be centred and the simulation work will be 'critical' for the 2025 season.

The duo are set to have a busy pre-race schedule this week as ‘off-track’ work has also been scheduled.

The drivers were seen at a PUMA event alongside Vasseur on Tuesday and will be present at a team presentation on Thursday.

Would you want to hear a Hamilton/Leclerc musical duet?

200 votes

F1 Standings

