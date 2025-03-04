Lewis Hamilton destined for F1 title as BIZARRE omen initiated

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a bizarre good omen for winning his eighth world championship title with Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton has moved to the Scuderia on a multi-year contract, and is hoping to once again challenge for championships following three dismal seasons with his former Mercedes team.

The seven-time world champion won six of his seven titles with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, but suffered a three-season period from 2022 until 2024 that only yielded two grand prix victories.

Hamilton is now 40 years old, and wants to further extend his all-time records of 105 race victories and 104 pole positions, and most of all, finally topple Michael Schumacher's joint-record seven world championships.

Can Hamilton win the 2025 championship?

Ferrari are hoping that their new driver pairing of Hamilton and the talented Charles Leclerc will power them to their first title of any kind since 2008, having just missed out on constructors' championship success by 11 points in 2024.

Now, both Hamilton and Ferrari have been hit with a stunning stat which may just act as a good omen for success in the upcoming championship campaign.

F1 stats guru Sundaram Ramaswami posted on social media following Marc Marquez's victory in the MotoGP season opener in Thailand.

Six-time premier class world champion Marquez was making his debut for the Ducati team, and claimed victory in his first race.

Ramaswami pointed out a bizarre statistic that may just work in Hamilton's favour in 2025 following Marquez's win: "The last time Marc Marquez won a season opener, Lewis Hamilton won the title that year," he explained.

"The last time a Ducati rider won on debut, Ferrari won the title that year. Today, Marquez won the season opener on his Ducati debut. So..."

