Ferrari make BOLD 'perfect' statement in 2025 car verdict

Ferrari have issued a bold statement about their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, following three days of testing.

Lewis Hamilton took part in his first official timed sessions with his new team last week, taking to the Bahrain International Circuit in the SF-25.

The seven-time world champion has joined the Maranello outfit hoping to challenge for a record-breaking eighth title, while Ferrari are hoping to challenge for their first tile of any kind since 2008.

In Hamilton and the supremely-talented Charles Leclerc, Ferrari boast an enviable driver pairing, and enjoyed a positive pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton managed to get in 162 laps across the three days of testing
In Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari boast an enviable driver lineup

Ferrari's 2025 testing brag

Hamilton posted the second-fastest time overall of the three-day testing event, while both he and Leclerc were near the top of the timesheets on all three days.

The 40-year-old Brit also said that it was the 'most positive' he had felt for a 'long time', as he makes a fresh start following three dismal seasons with his former Mercedes team.

Now, Ferrari have made a stunning claim about their new machinery, with the Maranello outfit confident in their car design.

Showcasing a more in-depth look at the SF-25, Ferrari wrote on Instagram that it was: "Carefully placed, perfectly aligned," in relation to the livery design on the new car.

The team's livery features a plethora of sponsors, including HP, a blue and white logo that has caused some controversy among fans on social media, who have been angered by its positioning on the otherwise red, white and yellow design.

