Ferrari make BOLD 'perfect' statement in 2025 car verdict

Ferrari have issued a bold statement about their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, following three days of testing.

Lewis Hamilton took part in his first official timed sessions with his new team last week, taking to the Bahrain International Circuit in the SF-25.

The seven-time world champion has joined the Maranello outfit hoping to challenge for a record-breaking eighth title, while Ferrari are hoping to challenge for their first tile of any kind since 2008.

In Hamilton and the supremely-talented Charles Leclerc, Ferrari boast an enviable driver pairing, and enjoyed a positive pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton managed to get in 162 laps across the three days of testing

Ferrari's 2025 testing brag

Hamilton posted the second-fastest time overall of the three-day testing event, while both he and Leclerc were near the top of the timesheets on all three days.

The 40-year-old Brit also said that it was the 'most positive' he had felt for a 'long time', as he makes a fresh start following three dismal seasons with his former Mercedes team.

Now, Ferrari have made a stunning claim about their new machinery, with the Maranello outfit confident in their car design.

Showcasing a more in-depth look at the SF-25, Ferrari wrote on Instagram that it was: "Carefully placed, perfectly aligned," in relation to the livery design on the new car.

The team's livery features a plethora of sponsors, including HP, a blue and white logo that has caused some controversy among fans on social media, who have been angered by its positioning on the otherwise red, white and yellow design.