Hamilton BLASTS F1 over handling of Horner controversy

Lewis Hamilton has blasted the handling of the investigations into Christian Horner as ‘disappointing’ and ‘not a good look for the sport.’

The opening round of the season in Bahrain was overshadowed by controversy off the track as Horner was cleared by Red Bull of any wrongdoing over the allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague against him.

A document containing supposed messages sent by Horner were leaked over the weekend in Bahrain and Horner’s accuser has since been suspended by Red Bull.

As the situation continues to hang over the world of F1 heading into Saudi Arabia, Hamilton has said that the situation has ‘not been handled very well’ and that the sport faces a ‘really pivotal moment’ in how they now deal with the matter.

Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following Red Bull's investigation

Horner's accuser has been suspended by the team

Hamilton: F1 faces a really pivotal moment

Speaking with the media ahead of practice in Jeddah, the seven-time champion said: “As someone who loves the sport, it’s definitely disappointing to see what’s going on right now. It doesn’t look good from the outside world, the outside looking in.

“I think it’s a really, really important time for the sport to really show and stick to its values, holding ourselves accountable for our actions.

“And it’s a really, really pivotal moment, I think, for the sport, in terms of what we project to the world, and how it’s handled. And it’s not been handled very well to this point.

Lwis Hamilton blasted the handling of the situation

“Transparency is really key. And I’m really, really hoping to see some progress moving forwards.

“I hope it’s not a year that continues to go on with this. But it highlights some of the issues we also have within the sport.

“And when we’re talking about diversity, inclusion, that inclusion for example, and making people feel comfortable in this environment, is key. And it’s clearly not the case.”

